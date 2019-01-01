QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
0.25/3.07%
52 Wk
4.61 - 13
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
102.79
Open
-
P/E
10.64
EPS
0.55
Shares
151M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Minerva SA produces and markets beef and other meat products out of South America. It exports processed meat products, leather, and live cattle internationally. Partnerships with ranchers are enhanced by idea and information exchange through lectures and training. The company has several different facilities to help with processing. Slaughtering and boning plants acquire the livestock and kick-start the process. A processing plant works on turning raw materials into finished products, and distribution centers are located around the globe to ensure quality and timely deliveries. International trading offices are strategically placed to help strengthen relationships in different regions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Minerva Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minerva (MRVSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minerva (OTCPK: MRVSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Minerva's (MRVSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Minerva.

Q

What is the target price for Minerva (MRVSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Minerva

Q

Current Stock Price for Minerva (MRVSY)?

A

The stock price for Minerva (OTCPK: MRVSY) is $8.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:27:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Minerva (MRVSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on March 14, 2012.

Q

When is Minerva (OTCPK:MRVSY) reporting earnings?

A

Minerva does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Minerva (MRVSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minerva.

Q

What sector and industry does Minerva (MRVSY) operate in?

A

Minerva is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.