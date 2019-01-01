Minerva SA produces and markets beef and other meat products out of South America. It exports processed meat products, leather, and live cattle internationally. Partnerships with ranchers are enhanced by idea and information exchange through lectures and training. The company has several different facilities to help with processing. Slaughtering and boning plants acquire the livestock and kick-start the process. A processing plant works on turning raw materials into finished products, and distribution centers are located around the globe to ensure quality and timely deliveries. International trading offices are strategically placed to help strengthen relationships in different regions.