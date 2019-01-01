QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Momentive Global Inc, formerly SVMK Inc is a United States based company. It is engaged in providing survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their key constituents, including their customers, employees and the markets they serve. It offers a cloud-based SaaS platform that helps individuals and organizations design and distribute surveys. Products offered by the company enable individuals and organizations of all sizes to collect and analyze People Powered Data.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.050-0.010 -0.0600
REV120.930M117.342M-3.588M

Momentive Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Momentive Global (MNTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Momentive Global's (MNTV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Momentive Global (MNTV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) was reported by Needham on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting MNTV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.99% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Momentive Global (MNTV)?

A

The stock price for Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) is $15.08 last updated Today at 4:50:29 PM.

Q

Does Momentive Global (MNTV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Momentive Global.

Q

When is Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) reporting earnings?

A

Momentive Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Momentive Global (MNTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Momentive Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Momentive Global (MNTV) operate in?

A

Momentive Global is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.