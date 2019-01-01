QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.33 - 1.61
Mkt Cap
17.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
33.8M
Outstanding
date 2019-01-01

Nurosene Health Inc is a technology-driven wellness company focused on providing healthy habits focused on the mind, body and brain to improve daily mental wellness and overall brain health. It has launched its Mobile Application, which provides users with habit-forming strategies, along with a line of proprietary nutraceutical supplements which have been formulated to support a healthy life through targeting specific cell structures and their inherent functions.

Nurosene Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nurosene Health (MNNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nurosene Health (OTCPK: MNNDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nurosene Health's (MNNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nurosene Health.

Q

What is the target price for Nurosene Health (MNNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nurosene Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Nurosene Health (MNNDF)?

A

The stock price for Nurosene Health (OTCPK: MNNDF) is $0.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nurosene Health (MNNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nurosene Health.

Q

When is Nurosene Health (OTCPK:MNNDF) reporting earnings?

A

Nurosene Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nurosene Health (MNNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nurosene Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Nurosene Health (MNNDF) operate in?

A

Nurosene Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.