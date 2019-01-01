QQQ
Range
4.62 - 4.86
Vol / Avg.
36.5K/168.5K
Div / Yield
0.05/1.06%
52 Wk
3.91 - 6.4
Mkt Cap
679.6M
Payout Ratio
26.47
Open
4.86
P/E
27.82
EPS
0.02
Shares
145.8M
Outstanding
Maverix Metals Inc is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It offers a mining-related investment that provides exposure to metal price appreciation, and exploration and expansion potential, but without the risks associated with ongoing capital costs, operating costs and environmental liabilities. The company holds interests in various properties such as La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco, Romero, Omolon, and others. The firm's business presence can be across the region of the Americas and Australia, as well as Mexico and Canada.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Maverix Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maverix Metals (MMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maverix Metals (AMEX: MMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maverix Metals's (MMX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maverix Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Maverix Metals (MMX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Maverix Metals (AMEX: MMX) was reported by Scotiabank on September 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.25 expecting MMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Maverix Metals (MMX)?

A

The stock price for Maverix Metals (AMEX: MMX) is $4.66 last updated Today at 4:37:48 PM.

Q

Does Maverix Metals (MMX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maverix Metals.

Q

When is Maverix Metals (AMEX:MMX) reporting earnings?

A

Maverix Metals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Maverix Metals (MMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maverix Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Maverix Metals (MMX) operate in?

A

Maverix Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.