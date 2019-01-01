Maverix Metals Inc is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It offers a mining-related investment that provides exposure to metal price appreciation, and exploration and expansion potential, but without the risks associated with ongoing capital costs, operating costs and environmental liabilities. The company holds interests in various properties such as La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco, Romero, Omolon, and others. The firm's business presence can be across the region of the Americas and Australia, as well as Mexico and Canada.