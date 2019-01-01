Mind Medicine Inc is a psychedelic medicine biotech company that discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of treatments based on psychedelic substances including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The firm is having an approach towards developing the next generation of psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies.