Range
0.11 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
4.4M/6.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 1.82
Mkt Cap
22.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
2.88
EPS
-0.57
Shares
182.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Molecular Data Inc is a chemical e-commerce platform in China. It provides SaaS-powered and data-driven integrated service platform for chemical e-commerce. The company offers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, and warehousing and logistics solutions through its platform. The company generates all its revenues through Chemical trading from China. It sells chemical products to customers through an online platform or sales representatives.

Molecular Data Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Molecular Data (MKD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Molecular Data (NASDAQ: MKD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Molecular Data's (MKD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Molecular Data (MKD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Molecular Data

Q

Current Stock Price for Molecular Data (MKD)?

A

The stock price for Molecular Data (NASDAQ: MKD) is $0.1252 last updated Today at 4:17:38 PM.

Q

Does Molecular Data (MKD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Molecular Data.

Q

When is Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) reporting earnings?

A

Molecular Data’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Molecular Data (MKD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Molecular Data.

Q

What sector and industry does Molecular Data (MKD) operate in?

A

Molecular Data is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.