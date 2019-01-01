|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MFS Special Value (NYSE: MFV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for MFS Special Value.
There is no analysis for MFS Special Value
The stock price for MFS Special Value (NYSE: MFV) is $5.8779 last updated Today at 3:46:28 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.
MFS Special Value does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for MFS Special Value.
MFS Special Value is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.