Range
5.83 - 5.98
Vol / Avg.
4.7K/12.9K
Div / Yield
0.55/9.42%
52 Wk
5.69 - 7.18
Mkt Cap
42.7M
Payout Ratio
60.48
Open
5.87
P/E
6.42
EPS
0
Shares
7.3M
Outstanding
MFS Special Value Trust is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The majority of the fund's assets are invested in debt instruments, including below investment grade quality debt instruments. In addition, a portion of the fund's assets is invested in equity securities. Its portfolio of investments comprises investments in different sectors such as aerospace, broadcasting, business services, conglomerates, major banks, insurance, and other sectors.

MFS Special Value Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MFS Special Value (MFV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MFS Special Value (NYSE: MFV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MFS Special Value's (MFV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MFS Special Value.

Q

What is the target price for MFS Special Value (MFV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MFS Special Value

Q

Current Stock Price for MFS Special Value (MFV)?

A

The stock price for MFS Special Value (NYSE: MFV) is $5.8779 last updated Today at 3:46:28 PM.

Q

Does MFS Special Value (MFV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV) reporting earnings?

A

MFS Special Value does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MFS Special Value (MFV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MFS Special Value.

Q

What sector and industry does MFS Special Value (MFV) operate in?

A

MFS Special Value is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.