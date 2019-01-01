MFS Special Value Trust is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The majority of the fund's assets are invested in debt instruments, including below investment grade quality debt instruments. In addition, a portion of the fund's assets is invested in equity securities. Its portfolio of investments comprises investments in different sectors such as aerospace, broadcasting, business services, conglomerates, major banks, insurance, and other sectors.