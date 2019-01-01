PJSC MegaFon is a telecommunications company that provides fixed-line, mobile business, and hardware operations. The primary mobile segment provides voice, data, Internet, and business solutions products for customers in the Russian Federation. MegaFon operates its retail chain of stores through both direct ownership and franchised operations. The company also manages a hardware brand, which creates fixed phones, mobile phones, modems, laptops, and tablet computers. MegaFon generates the vast majority of its revenue in Russia. The company earns revenue in the form of Wireless services, wireline services, and sale of equipment and accessories, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the Wireless services.