QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.94 - 5.08
Vol / Avg.
307.2K/717.6K
Div / Yield
0.29/5.44%
52 Wk
4.32 - 8.19
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.95
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
335.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 11:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 2:37PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 2:36PM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 12:54PM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 11:42AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Micro Focus International PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of software solutions. Its software portfolio includes identity access and security solutions, COBOL development and mainframe solutions, development and IT operations management tools, host connectivity solutions, collaboration and networking solutions, software-defined storage, and enterprise Linux solutions. The firm helps organizations install, operate, and improve IT infrastructure and business applications. Its clients span a variety of industries, including healthcare, airlines, and the public sector.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Micro Focus Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Micro Focus Intl (MFGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Micro Focus Intl's (MFGP) competitors?

A

Other companies in Micro Focus Intl’s space includes: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), CS Disco (NYSE:LAW), Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT).

Q

What is the target price for Micro Focus Intl (MFGP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MFGP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Micro Focus Intl (MFGP)?

A

The stock price for Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) is $5.03 last updated Today at 3:46:16 PM.

Q

Does Micro Focus Intl (MFGP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Micro Focus Intl (MFGP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) reporting earnings?

A

Micro Focus Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Micro Focus Intl (MFGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Micro Focus Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Micro Focus Intl (MFGP) operate in?

A

Micro Focus Intl is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.