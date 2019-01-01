|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.820
|0.830
|0.0100
|REV
|644.160M
|634.333M
|-9.827M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mantech Intl’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 83.00 expecting MANT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.98% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) is $75.465 last updated Today at 2:45:05 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.
Mantech Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mantech Intl.
Mantech Intl is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.