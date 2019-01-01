QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
74.51 - 76.84
Vol / Avg.
9.3K/236.6K
Div / Yield
1.52/1.97%
52 Wk
66.91 - 92
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
42.94
Open
76.03
P/E
22.65
EPS
0.93
Shares
40.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 2:57PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 3:09PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 6:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:14PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:12PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 9:55AM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 8:03AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Mantech International Corp provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, the intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies. The company provides full-spectrum cyber, encompassing defense, resilience, offense, analytics, and compliance. It offers professional and technical solutions, and support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, security policy development and implementation, lifecycle acquisition program security, anti-tamper, export compliance support, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8200.830 0.0100
REV644.160M634.333M-9.827M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mantech Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mantech Intl (MANT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mantech Intl's (MANT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mantech Intl (MANT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 83.00 expecting MANT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.98% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mantech Intl (MANT)?

A

The stock price for Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) is $75.465 last updated Today at 2:45:05 PM.

Q

Does Mantech Intl (MANT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) reporting earnings?

A

Mantech Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Mantech Intl (MANT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mantech Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Mantech Intl (MANT) operate in?

A

Mantech Intl is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.