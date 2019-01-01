QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.21 - 0.21
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/235.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.97
Mkt Cap
27.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
132.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 3:52AM
Lexagene Holdings Inc is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, and for use in open-access markets such as food and water safety, clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. The MiQLab system delivers sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lexagene Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lexagene Holdings (LXXGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lexagene Holdings (OTCQB: LXXGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lexagene Holdings's (LXXGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lexagene Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Lexagene Holdings (LXXGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lexagene Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Lexagene Holdings (LXXGF)?

A

The stock price for Lexagene Holdings (OTCQB: LXXGF) is $0.2057 last updated Today at 2:37:35 PM.

Q

Does Lexagene Holdings (LXXGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lexagene Holdings.

Q

When is Lexagene Holdings (OTCQB:LXXGF) reporting earnings?

A

Lexagene Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lexagene Holdings (LXXGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lexagene Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Lexagene Holdings (LXXGF) operate in?

A

Lexagene Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.