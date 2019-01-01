Lexagene Holdings Inc is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, and for use in open-access markets such as food and water safety, clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. The MiQLab system delivers sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.