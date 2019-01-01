QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
6.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
64.2M
Outstanding
Lite Access Technologies Inc is a manufacturer, distributor, and installer of fibre optic technology, specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber. The company also provides construction options for the deployment of the fibre optic. The business of the company operates in two reporting segments: Product sales and Fibre optic installations, which accounts for the majority of revenue. Its geographical segments are Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Canada.

Lite Access Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lite Access Technologies (LTCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lite Access Technologies (OTCPK: LTCCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lite Access Technologies's (LTCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lite Access Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Lite Access Technologies (LTCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lite Access Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Lite Access Technologies (LTCCF)?

A

The stock price for Lite Access Technologies (OTCPK: LTCCF) is $0.0965 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lite Access Technologies (LTCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lite Access Technologies.

Q

When is Lite Access Technologies (OTCPK:LTCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Lite Access Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lite Access Technologies (LTCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lite Access Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Lite Access Technologies (LTCCF) operate in?

A

Lite Access Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.