Lite Access Technologies Inc is a manufacturer, distributor, and installer of fibre optic technology, specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber. The company also provides construction options for the deployment of the fibre optic. The business of the company operates in two reporting segments: Product sales and Fibre optic installations, which accounts for the majority of revenue. Its geographical segments are Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Canada.