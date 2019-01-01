|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Spark Networks (NASDAQ: LOV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Spark Networks’s space includes: Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD), Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN), Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT).
The latest price target for Spark Networks (NASDAQ: LOV) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting LOV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 321.94% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Spark Networks (NASDAQ: LOV) is $2.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Spark Networks.
Spark Networks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Spark Networks.
Spark Networks is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.