QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/173.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.13 - 8
Mkt Cap
62M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
26.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 12:58PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 11:11AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 4:23PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Spark Networks SE operates a global online dating site. Its focus is on catering to professionals and educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The group reports two reportable segments Zoosk and Spark and operates a portfolio of premium brands including EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, SilverSingles, eDarling, JSwipe, and AttractiveWorld.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spark Networks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spark Networks (LOV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spark Networks (NASDAQ: LOV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spark Networks's (LOV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Spark Networks (LOV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Spark Networks (NASDAQ: LOV) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting LOV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 321.94% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Spark Networks (LOV)?

A

The stock price for Spark Networks (NASDAQ: LOV) is $2.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spark Networks (LOV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spark Networks.

Q

When is Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) reporting earnings?

A

Spark Networks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Spark Networks (LOV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spark Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Spark Networks (LOV) operate in?

A

Spark Networks is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.