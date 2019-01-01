QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/88.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.71 - 10.36
Mkt Cap
217.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
21.6M
Outstanding
Dec 20, 2021
L&F Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

L&F Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy L&F Acquisition (LNFA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of L&F Acquisition (NYSE: LNFA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are L&F Acquisition's (LNFA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for L&F Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for L&F Acquisition (LNFA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for L&F Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for L&F Acquisition (LNFA)?

A

The stock price for L&F Acquisition (NYSE: LNFA) is $10.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:34:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does L&F Acquisition (LNFA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for L&F Acquisition.

Q

When is L&F Acquisition (NYSE:LNFA) reporting earnings?

A

L&F Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is L&F Acquisition (LNFA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for L&F Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does L&F Acquisition (LNFA) operate in?

A

L&F Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.