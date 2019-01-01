|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Archaea Energy’s space includes: Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Cosan (NYSE:CSAN), HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK).
The latest price target for Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) was reported by Johnson Rice on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting LFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.19% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) is $16.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Archaea Energy.
Archaea Energy’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Archaea Energy.
Archaea Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.