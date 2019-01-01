QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Archaea Energy Inc is a renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the U.S., with an RNG platform developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low-carbon fuel.

Archaea Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Archaea Energy (LFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Archaea Energy's (LFG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Archaea Energy (LFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) was reported by Johnson Rice on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting LFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.19% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Archaea Energy (LFG)?

A

The stock price for Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) is $16.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Archaea Energy (LFG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Archaea Energy.

Q

When is Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) reporting earnings?

A

Archaea Energy’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Archaea Energy (LFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Archaea Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Archaea Energy (LFG) operate in?

A

Archaea Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.