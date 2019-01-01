QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Lannett Co Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. It offers solid oral, extended-release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. In addition, the company also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, gastrointestinal, migraine, obesity, respiratory, and others. It operates in the segment of generic pharmaceuticals. Its customers include generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug stores, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, and others.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.320-0.390 -0.0700
REV90.210M86.508M-3.702M

Lannett Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lannett (LCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lannett (NYSE: LCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lannett's (LCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lannett (LCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lannett (NYSE: LCI) was reported by Roth Capital on August 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting LCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 669.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lannett (LCI)?

A

The stock price for Lannett (NYSE: LCI) is $0.7796 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lannett (LCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lannett.

Q

When is Lannett (NYSE:LCI) reporting earnings?

A

Lannett’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Lannett (LCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lannett.

Q

What sector and industry does Lannett (LCI) operate in?

A

Lannett is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.