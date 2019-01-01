|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.320
|-0.390
|-0.0700
|REV
|90.210M
|86.508M
|-3.702M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lannett (NYSE: LCI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lannett’s space includes: Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY), Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX), Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP), Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC).
The latest price target for Lannett (NYSE: LCI) was reported by Roth Capital on August 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting LCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 669.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lannett (NYSE: LCI) is $0.7796 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lannett.
Lannett’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lannett.
Lannett is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.