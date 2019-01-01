QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.54 - 9.75
Mkt Cap
212M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.74
Shares
21.9M
Outstanding
Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp is a blank check company.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kadem Sustainable Impact (KSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ: KSI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kadem Sustainable Impact's (KSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kadem Sustainable Impact.

Q

What is the target price for Kadem Sustainable Impact (KSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kadem Sustainable Impact

Q

Current Stock Price for Kadem Sustainable Impact (KSI)?

A

The stock price for Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ: KSI) is $9.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:06:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kadem Sustainable Impact (KSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kadem Sustainable Impact.

Q

When is Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSI) reporting earnings?

A

Kadem Sustainable Impact does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kadem Sustainable Impact (KSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kadem Sustainable Impact.

Q

What sector and industry does Kadem Sustainable Impact (KSI) operate in?

A

Kadem Sustainable Impact is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.