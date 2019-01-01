Comments

KKR Real Estate Finance

KREFpANYSE
$21.62
00.00%
At close: -
$21.26
-0.36-1.67%
After Hours: Oct 18, 4:10 PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) ForecastNewsEarningsKKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) OptionsGuidance

Dividends

Analyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREFpA) Stock, Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash KKR Real Estate Finance generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Dividend Overview

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc currently pays a - dividend of - per year for a yield of 7.52%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc's last ex-dividend date and next ex-dividend date are both unknown.

Key Highlights:

  • Annual Payout: -
  • Current Yield: 7.52%
  • Next Ex-Dividend Date: Unknown
  • Last Ex-Dividend Date: Unknown
  • Payments per Year: -
Dividend Yield (Forward)
7.52%

Dividends for KKR Real Estate Finance

FAQ

Q

When does KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KKR Real Estate Finance.

Q

What date did I need to own KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KKR Real Estate Finance.

Q

How much per share is the next KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KKR Real Estate Finance.

Q

What is the dividend yield for KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREFpA)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KKR Real Estate Finance.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for KKR Real Estate Finance

Q

Why is KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) dividend considered high?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the KKR Real Estate Finance (KREFpA) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

