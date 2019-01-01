KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREFpA) Stock, Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash KKR Real Estate Finance generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Dividend Overview

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc currently pays a - dividend of - per year for a yield of 7.52%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc's last ex-dividend date and next ex-dividend date are both unknown.

Key Highlights :