Kraton Corp is a specialty chemicals company that primarily manufactures elastomers and synthetic replacements for rubber. The company's operating segments include polymer and chemical. It generates a majority revenue from the polymer segment. The polymer segment is composed of styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers business. The firm's chemical segment is composed of its pine-based specialty products business. It is a geographically diverse company, oprating in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing, and footwear products.