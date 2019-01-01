QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Kraton Corp is a specialty chemicals company that primarily manufactures elastomers and synthetic replacements for rubber. The company's operating segments include polymer and chemical. It generates a majority revenue from the polymer segment. The polymer segment is composed of styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers business. The firm's chemical segment is composed of its pine-based specialty products business. It is a geographically diverse company, oprating in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing, and footwear products.

Kraton Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kraton (KRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kraton (NYSE: KRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kraton's (KRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kraton (KRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kraton (NYSE: KRA) was reported by UBS on September 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.50 expecting KRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.17% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kraton (KRA)?

A

The stock price for Kraton (NYSE: KRA) is $45.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kraton (KRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kraton.

Q

When is Kraton (NYSE:KRA) reporting earnings?

A

Kraton’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Kraton (KRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kraton.

Q

What sector and industry does Kraton (KRA) operate in?

A

Kraton is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.