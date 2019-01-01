(KOR), Quotes and News Summary

Corvus Gold Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds interests in the North Bullfrog Project and the Mother Lode Property in Nevada. Geographically, it has a presence in the United States and Canada. The North Bullfrog project represents a low-sulphidation, epithermal bulk-tonnage gold system based in volcanic and sedimentary rocks. Its Mother Lode project has many federal unpatented mining claims.