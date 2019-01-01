QQQ
Kelso Technologies Inc is a railway equipment supplier that produces and sells tank car service equipment used for the safe loading, unloading, and containment of hazardous materials during transport. The firm designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various pressure relief valves and manway securement systems designed to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities via railroad tank cars.

Kelso Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kelso Technologies (KIQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kelso Technologies (AMEX: KIQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kelso Technologies's (KIQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kelso Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Kelso Technologies (KIQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kelso Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Kelso Technologies (KIQ)?

A

The stock price for Kelso Technologies (AMEX: KIQ) is $0.47 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kelso Technologies (KIQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 13, 2015.

Q

When is Kelso Technologies (AMEX:KIQ) reporting earnings?

A

Kelso Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Kelso Technologies (KIQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kelso Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Kelso Technologies (KIQ) operate in?

A

Kelso Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.