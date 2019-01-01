|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kelso Technologies (AMEX: KIQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kelso Technologies.
There is no analysis for Kelso Technologies
The stock price for Kelso Technologies (AMEX: KIQ) is $0.47 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 13, 2015.
Kelso Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kelso Technologies.
Kelso Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.