Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.2K
Div / Yield
1.04/7.37%
52 Wk
13.64 - 15.5
Mkt Cap
141.9M
Payout Ratio
38.59
Open
-
P/E
5.68
Shares
10.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income and the potential for capital appreciation.

Nuveen Short Duration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Short Duration (JSD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE: JSD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen Short Duration's (JSD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Short Duration.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Short Duration (JSD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Short Duration

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Short Duration (JSD)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE: JSD) is $14.065 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen Short Duration (JSD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Short Duration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Short Duration (JSD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Short Duration.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Short Duration (JSD) operate in?

A

Nuveen Short Duration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.