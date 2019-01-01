QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Professional Services
51job Inc is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. It offers online recruitment advertising and also other complementary human resource related services which include business process outsourcing training, campus recruitment, and executive search services.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5700.310 -0.2600
REV141.410M167.823M26.413M

51job Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 51job (JOBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 51job (NASDAQ: JOBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 51job's (JOBS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 51job (JOBS) stock?

A

The latest price target for 51job (NASDAQ: JOBS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 11, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting JOBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.25% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 51job (JOBS)?

A

The stock price for 51job (NASDAQ: JOBS) is $51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 51job (JOBS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 51job.

Q

When is 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) reporting earnings?

A

51job’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is 51job (JOBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 51job.

Q

What sector and industry does 51job (JOBS) operate in?

A

51job is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.