Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
5.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
70M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Leveljump Healthcare Corp is engaged in the business of providing radiology solutions for hospitals, emergency rooms, and private clinics. Also, the company offers telehealth services that are designed to provide a doctor to doctor collaboration and diagnosis allowing effective patient care.

Leveljump Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leveljump Healthcare (JMPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leveljump Healthcare (OTCQB: JMPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leveljump Healthcare's (JMPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leveljump Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Leveljump Healthcare (JMPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leveljump Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Leveljump Healthcare (JMPHF)?

A

The stock price for Leveljump Healthcare (OTCQB: JMPHF) is $0.0738 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 19:44:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leveljump Healthcare (JMPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leveljump Healthcare.

Q

When is Leveljump Healthcare (OTCQB:JMPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Leveljump Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leveljump Healthcare (JMPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leveljump Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Leveljump Healthcare (JMPHF) operate in?

A

Leveljump Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.