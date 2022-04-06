 Skip to main content

Leveljump Plans To Raise C$2M Via Equity Offering
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 3:31pm   Comments
  • Leveljump Healthcare Corp (TSXV: JUMP) (OTC: JMPHF) announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 13.33 million units at C$0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2 million.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share of Leveljump and one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of Leveljump at an exercise price of C$0.20 with an expiry date of March 31, 2024.
  • The net proceeds from the financing will be used towards acquisitions and for general working capital purposes.
  • Price Action: JUMP shares are trading at C$0.15 on TSXV on the last check Wednesday.

