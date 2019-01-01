QQQ
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objectives are to provide a high level of current income. The fund generally invests in a portfolio of below investment grade emerging market debt securities.

Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (JEMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (NYSE: JEMD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt's (JEMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (JEMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (JEMD)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (NYSE: JEMD) is $7.395 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (JEMD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (NYSE:JEMD) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (JEMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (JEMD) operate in?

A

Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.