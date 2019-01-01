QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/44.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 9.9
Mkt Cap
420.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.11
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 10, 2021, 9:46AM
Jack Creek Investment Corp is a blank check company.

Jack Creek Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jack Creek Investment (JCIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jack Creek Investment (NASDAQ: JCIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jack Creek Investment's (JCIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jack Creek Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Jack Creek Investment (JCIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jack Creek Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Jack Creek Investment (JCIC)?

A

The stock price for Jack Creek Investment (NASDAQ: JCIC) is $9.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jack Creek Investment (JCIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jack Creek Investment.

Q

When is Jack Creek Investment (NASDAQ:JCIC) reporting earnings?

A

Jack Creek Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jack Creek Investment (JCIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jack Creek Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Jack Creek Investment (JCIC) operate in?

A

Jack Creek Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.