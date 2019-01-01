Israel Acquisitions Corp
(NASDAQ:ISRLU)
$10.56
0[0.00%]
Last update: 9:30AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.21.000 / 5.490KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0 - 10.935

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRLU), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRLU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.21.000 / 5.490KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0 - 10.935
There is no Press for this Ticker
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRLU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) is $10.56 last updated July 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRLU) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRLU), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRLU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.21.000 / 5.490KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0 - 10.935
There is no Press for this Ticker
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRLU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) is $10.56 last updated July 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRLU) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRLU), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRLU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.21.000 / 5.490KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0 - 10.935
There is no Press for this Ticker
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRLU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) is $10.56 last updated July 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRLU) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRLU), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRLU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.21.000 / 5.490KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0 - 10.935
There is no Press for this Ticker
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRLU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) is $10.56 last updated July 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRLU) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRLU), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRLU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.21.000 / 5.490KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0 - 10.935
There is no Press for this Ticker
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRLU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) is $10.56 last updated July 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRLU) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRLU), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRLU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.21.000 / 5.490KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0 - 10.935
There is no Press for this Ticker
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRLU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) is $10.56 last updated July 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRLU) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRLU), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRLU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.21.000 / 5.490KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0 - 10.935
There is no Press for this Ticker
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRLU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) is $10.56 last updated July 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRLU) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRLU), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRLU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.21.000 / 5.490KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0 - 10.935
There is no Press for this Ticker
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRLU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) is $10.56 last updated July 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRLU) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:ISRLU), Quotes and News Summary

Israel Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ: ISRLU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.21.000 / 5.490KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0 - 10.935
There is no Press for this Ticker
Q

How do I buy Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Israel Acquisitions's (ISRLU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Israel Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU)?

A

The stock price for Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) is $10.56 last updated July 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM UTC.

Q

Does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

When is Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRLU) reporting earnings?

A

Israel Acquisitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Israel Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Israel Acquisitions (ISRLU) operate in?

A

Israel Acquisitions is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved