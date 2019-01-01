|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Insignia Systems’s space includes: AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP), ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT).
The latest price target for Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on July 31, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting ISIG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -63.37% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is $8.19 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 2, 2011 to stockholders of record on May 3, 2011.
Insignia Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Insignia Systems.
Insignia Systems is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.