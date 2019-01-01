Insignia Systems Inc offers in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies and brokerages. It offers custom design, printing, and store signage programs directly to retailers that seek effective ways to communicate with their shoppers in the store. The company's products include the Insignia Point-of-Purchase Services (POPS) in-store marketing program, Laser printable cardstock and Label supplies. The program allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase.