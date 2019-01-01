QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Insignia Systems Inc offers in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies and brokerages. It offers custom design, printing, and store signage programs directly to retailers that seek effective ways to communicate with their shoppers in the store. The company's products include the Insignia Point-of-Purchase Services (POPS) in-store marketing program, Laser printable cardstock and Label supplies. The program allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase.

Insignia Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Insignia Systems (ISIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insignia Systems's (ISIG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Insignia Systems (ISIG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on July 31, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting ISIG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -63.37% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Insignia Systems (ISIG)?

A

The stock price for Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is $8.19 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Insignia Systems (ISIG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 2, 2011 to stockholders of record on May 3, 2011.

Q

When is Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) reporting earnings?

A

Insignia Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Insignia Systems (ISIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insignia Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Insignia Systems (ISIG) operate in?

A

Insignia Systems is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.