Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.6K
Div / Yield
2.28/21.25%
52 Wk
9.91 - 13.55
Mkt Cap
39.1M
Payout Ratio
6.66
Open
-
P/E
2.34
Shares
3.6M
Outstanding
The New Ireland Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of Irish companies. The fund invests in various sectors such as Construction Materials, Airlines, Building products, Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure, Bank, Food products, and others.

The New Ireland Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The New Ireland Fund (IRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The New Ireland Fund (NYSE: IRL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are The New Ireland Fund's (IRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for The New Ireland Fund.

Q

What is the target price for The New Ireland Fund (IRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for The New Ireland Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for The New Ireland Fund (IRL)?

A

The stock price for The New Ireland Fund (NYSE: IRL) is $10.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The New Ireland Fund (IRL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) reporting earnings?

A

The New Ireland Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is The New Ireland Fund (IRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The New Ireland Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does The New Ireland Fund (IRL) operate in?

A

The New Ireland Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.