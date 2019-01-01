QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.19 - 19
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.48
EPS
0.2
Shares
140.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 3:28PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:31AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Indivior PLC is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company is focused on the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription drugs based on buprenorphine for treatment of opioid dependence. The vast majority of Indivior's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by the rest of the world. The company considers merger and acquisition investment to be a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.150
REV222.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Indivior Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indivior (INVVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indivior (OTCPK: INVVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indivior's (INVVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indivior.

Q

What is the target price for Indivior (INVVY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Indivior (OTCPK: INVVY) was reported by Jefferies on November 21, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting INVVY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Indivior (INVVY)?

A

The stock price for Indivior (OTCPK: INVVY) is $18.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:47:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indivior (INVVY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indivior.

Q

When is Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY) reporting earnings?

A

Indivior’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Indivior (INVVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indivior.

Q

What sector and industry does Indivior (INVVY) operate in?

A

Indivior is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.