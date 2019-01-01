Indivior PLC is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company is focused on the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription drugs based on buprenorphine for treatment of opioid dependence. The vast majority of Indivior's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by the rest of the world. The company considers merger and acquisition investment to be a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.