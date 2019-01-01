QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
85.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
285.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 2:50PM
Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian based company. It has established a growing network of recreational cannabis stores across Canada under its Spiritleaf brand. The Spiritleaf network includes franchised and corporate-owned stores. The firm aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products. Its only operating segment being the cannabis business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Inner Spirit Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inner Spirit Holdings (OTC: INSHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inner Spirit Holdings's (INSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inner Spirit Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inner Spirit Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)?

A

The stock price for Inner Spirit Holdings (OTC: INSHF) is $0.3 last updated Mon Jul 19 2021 19:46:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inner Spirit Holdings.

Q

When is Inner Spirit Holdings (OTC:INSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Inner Spirit Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inner Spirit Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF) operate in?

A

Inner Spirit Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.