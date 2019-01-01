QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/59K
Div / Yield
0.53/6.01%
52 Wk
8.7 - 10.12
Mkt Cap
211.6M
Payout Ratio
33.22
Open
-
P/E
4.96
Shares
24.1M
Outstanding
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objectives are to provide a high level of current income and to return approximately $9.835 per share to common shareholders. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in securities collateralized by loans secured by real proper- ties.

Invesco High Income 2023 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco High Income 2023 (IHIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE: IHIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco High Income 2023's (IHIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco High Income 2023.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco High Income 2023 (IHIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco High Income 2023

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco High Income 2023 (IHIT)?

A

The stock price for Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE: IHIT) is $8.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:44:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco High Income 2023 (IHIT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE:IHIT) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco High Income 2023 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco High Income 2023 (IHIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco High Income 2023.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco High Income 2023 (IHIT) operate in?

A

Invesco High Income 2023 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.