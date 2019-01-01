QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Integrity Applications Inc is a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes and pre-diabetics. The company has developed a non-invasive glucose monitor, the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which is designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain, inconvenience, and difficulty of conventional spot finger stick devices. It also focuses on developing a wireless module for transmission of measurement data captured by the GlucoTrack model DF-F to a cloud-based server.

Integrity Applications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integrity Applications (IGAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integrity Applications (NASDAQ: IGAP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Integrity Applications's (IGAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Integrity Applications (IGAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Integrity Applications

Q

Current Stock Price for Integrity Applications (IGAP)?

A

The stock price for Integrity Applications (NASDAQ: IGAP) is $3.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:34:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integrity Applications (IGAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrity Applications.

Q

When is Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) reporting earnings?

A

Integrity Applications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Integrity Applications (IGAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integrity Applications.

Q

What sector and industry does Integrity Applications (IGAP) operate in?

A

Integrity Applications is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.