Integrity Applications Inc is a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes and pre-diabetics. The company has developed a non-invasive glucose monitor, the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which is designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain, inconvenience, and difficulty of conventional spot finger stick devices. It also focuses on developing a wireless module for transmission of measurement data captured by the GlucoTrack model DF-F to a cloud-based server.