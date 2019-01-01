QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/49.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.58 - 10.71
Mkt Cap
369.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.18
Shares
37.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 6:32PM
IG Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

IG Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IG Acquisition (IGAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IG Acquisition (NASDAQ: IGAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IG Acquisition's (IGAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IG Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for IG Acquisition (IGAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IG Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for IG Acquisition (IGAC)?

A

The stock price for IG Acquisition (NASDAQ: IGAC) is $9.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IG Acquisition (IGAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IG Acquisition.

Q

When is IG Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGAC) reporting earnings?

A

IG Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IG Acquisition (IGAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IG Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does IG Acquisition (IGAC) operate in?

A

IG Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.