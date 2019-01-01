QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
200.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Identitii Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Identitii (IDTIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Identitii (OTCPK: IDTIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Identitii's (IDTIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Identitii.

Q

What is the target price for Identitii (IDTIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Identitii

Q

Current Stock Price for Identitii (IDTIF)?

A

The stock price for Identitii (OTCPK: IDTIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Identitii (IDTIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Identitii.

Q

When is Identitii (OTCPK:IDTIF) reporting earnings?

A

Identitii does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Identitii (IDTIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Identitii.

Q

What sector and industry does Identitii (IDTIF) operate in?

A

Identitii is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.