Range
17.59 - 18.61
Vol / Avg.
178.5K/114.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.1 - 49.99
Mkt Cap
697.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.42
P/E
-
EPS
-1.3
Shares
39M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is committed towards developing safe and effective vaccines against infectious diseases that address important unmet medical needs to save lives and improve health.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Icosavax Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Icosavax (ICVX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ: ICVX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Icosavax's (ICVX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Icosavax (ICVX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Icosavax (NASDAQ: ICVX) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on August 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting ICVX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 179.80% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Icosavax (ICVX)?

A

The stock price for Icosavax (NASDAQ: ICVX) is $17.87 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Icosavax (ICVX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Icosavax.

Q

When is Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) reporting earnings?

A

Icosavax’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Icosavax (ICVX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Icosavax.

Q

What sector and industry does Icosavax (ICVX) operate in?

A

Icosavax is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.