(HWCC), Quotes and News Summary

HWCC

There is no Press for this Ticker
Houston Wire & Cable Co is a distributor of electrical and mechanical wire and cable in the U.S. industrial market. The company offers products in most categories of wire and cable, including continuous and interlocked armor cable; electronic wire and cable; flexible and portable cord; instrumentation and thermocouple cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable, hardware and corrosion-resistant products including inch and metric bolts, screws, nuts, washers, rivets, and hose clamps. It has three target markets: utility market, industrial market, and infrastructure market.
Earnings

Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.050
REV67.030M
Q4 2020Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.610
REV65.460M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target