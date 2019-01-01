QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.31/1.33%
52 Wk
21.99 - 39.65
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
37.91
Open
-
P/E
22.83
EPS
-0.01
Shares
198.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 11:52AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
H. Lundbeck A/S is a pharmaceutical firm that focuses on the development and commercialization of the central nervous system, or CNS, drugs worldwide, including antidepressants, antipsychotics, and antiepileptic products. The company's portfolio includes Abilify Maintena and Rexulti for psychosis, Brintellix/Trintellix for depression, Northera for Parkinson's disease symptoms, and Vyepti for migraine prevention. The majority of the company's product sales are derived in the North American region.

Analyst Ratings

H. Lundbeck Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy H. Lundbeck (HLUYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of H. Lundbeck (OTCPK: HLUYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are H. Lundbeck's (HLUYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for H. Lundbeck.

Q

What is the target price for H. Lundbeck (HLUYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for H. Lundbeck (OTCPK: HLUYY) was reported by Leerink Swann on November 13, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HLUYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for H. Lundbeck (HLUYY)?

A

The stock price for H. Lundbeck (OTCPK: HLUYY) is $23.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:44:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does H. Lundbeck (HLUYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for H. Lundbeck.

Q

When is H. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY) reporting earnings?

A

H. Lundbeck does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is H. Lundbeck (HLUYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for H. Lundbeck.

Q

What sector and industry does H. Lundbeck (HLUYY) operate in?

A

H. Lundbeck is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.