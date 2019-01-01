Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Quotes and News Summary

Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ: HHRS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open7.655
|Close7.620
|Vol / Avg.1.405K / 15.628K
|Mkt Cap693.795M
|Day Range7.580 - 7.700
|52 Wk Range6.000 - 39.300
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-29
|REV
|Q1 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.600
|-1.980
|-2.5800
|REV
|218.900M
|160.555M
|-58.345M
You can purchase shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ: HHRS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Hammerhead Energy.
The latest price target for Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ: HHRS) was reported by Stifel on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting HHRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 123.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ: HHRS) is $7.62 last updated July 14, 2023 at 7:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Hammerhead Energy.
Hammerhead Energy’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Hammerhead Energy.
Hammerhead Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
