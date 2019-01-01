QQQ
Range
34.12 - 37.94
Vol / Avg.
344.1K/258.7K
Div / Yield
0.84/2.44%
52 Wk
30.63 - 68.18
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
46.21
Open
37.92
P/E
31.35
EPS
33.82
Shares
50.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
HeadHunter Group PLC is an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States region and focus on connecting job seekers with employers. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its CV database and job postings platform. It also provides job seekers and employers with services portfolio. The company gets engage with job seekers and employers via its own desktop sites, mobile sites and mobile applications.

HeadHunter Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HeadHunter Group (HHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HeadHunter Group's (HHR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HeadHunter Group (HHR) stock?

A

The latest price target for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting HHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.27% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HeadHunter Group (HHR)?

A

The stock price for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) is $34.43 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HeadHunter Group (HHR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.

Q

When is HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) reporting earnings?

A

HeadHunter Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is HeadHunter Group (HHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HeadHunter Group.

Q

What sector and industry does HeadHunter Group (HHR) operate in?

A

HeadHunter Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.