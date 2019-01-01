|Q4 2021
Other companies in HeadHunter Group’s space includes: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN), BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII).
The latest price target for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting HHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.27% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) is $34.43 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.
HeadHunter Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for HeadHunter Group.
HeadHunter Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.