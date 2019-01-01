China HGS Real Estate Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in real estate development activities. It is engaged in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. The business activity of the group for its Investment properties is categorized into commercial and residential properties. The company's real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. The project portfolios of the company are Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road-related projects, also Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, among others. Most of the Company's revenue is derived from real estate sales of condominiums and commercial property in China.