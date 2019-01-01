QQQ
Range
2.32 - 2.85
Vol / Avg.
96.2K/626.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.4 - 3.49
Mkt Cap
67.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.65
P/E
9.74
EPS
0.01
Shares
25.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
China HGS Real Estate Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in real estate development activities. It is engaged in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. The business activity of the group for its Investment properties is categorized into commercial and residential properties. The company's real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. The project portfolios of the company are Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road-related projects, also Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, among others. Most of the Company's revenue is derived from real estate sales of condominiums and commercial property in China.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010
REV6.058M

Analyst Ratings

China HGS Real Estate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China HGS Real Estate's (HGSH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China HGS Real Estate

Q

Current Stock Price for China HGS Real Estate (HGSH)?

A

The stock price for China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) is $2.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China HGS Real Estate.

Q

When is China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) reporting earnings?

A

China HGS Real Estate’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China HGS Real Estate.

Q

What sector and industry does China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) operate in?

A

China HGS Real Estate is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.