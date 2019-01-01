QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
HollyFrontier is an independent petroleum refiner that owns and operates five refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 554,000 barrels per day. It is converting its Cheyenne petroleum refinery to renewable diesel. It also has a 57% ownership stake in Holly Energy Partners, which owns and operates petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the Southwestern United States.

HollyFrontier Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HollyFrontier (HFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HollyFrontier's (HFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HollyFrontier (HFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting HFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.26% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HollyFrontier (HFC)?

A

The stock price for HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) is $30.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HollyFrontier (HFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 26, 2021.

Q

When is HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) reporting earnings?

A

HollyFrontier’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is HollyFrontier (HFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HollyFrontier.

Q

What sector and industry does HollyFrontier (HFC) operate in?

A

HollyFrontier is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.