You can purchase shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in HollyFrontier’s space includes: Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Cosan (NYSE:CSAN), REX American Resources (NYSE:REX), Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR).
The latest price target for HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting HFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.26% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) is $30.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 26, 2021.
HollyFrontier’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for HollyFrontier.
HollyFrontier is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.