HollyFrontier is an independent petroleum refiner that owns and operates five refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 554,000 barrels per day. It is converting its Cheyenne petroleum refinery to renewable diesel. It also has a 57% ownership stake in Holly Energy Partners, which owns and operates petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the Southwestern United States.