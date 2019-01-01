QQQ
Range
9.18 - 9.64
Vol / Avg.
93.9K/217.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.26 - 11.35
Mkt Cap
252.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.37
P/E
6.02
EPS
0.68
Shares
27.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Huttig Building Products Inc is involved in the distribution of millwork, building materials and wood products used in residential construction, home improvement and remodeling and repair work. The company's products fall into three categories: Millwork, including doors, windows, moulding, stair parts and columns; General building products, including connectors, fasteners, composite decking, house wrap, roofing products, and insulation; and Wood products including engineered wood products, such as flooring systems, as well as wood panels and lumber. It generates most of its revenues through the sale of building and millwork products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Huttig Building Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huttig Building Products (HBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huttig Building Products's (HBP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Huttig Building Products (HBP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) was reported by Singular Research on November 27, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.75 expecting HBP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.86% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Huttig Building Products (HBP)?

A

The stock price for Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) is $9.21 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huttig Building Products (HBP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huttig Building Products.

Q

When is Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) reporting earnings?

A

Huttig Building Products’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Huttig Building Products (HBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huttig Building Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Huttig Building Products (HBP) operate in?

A

Huttig Building Products is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.