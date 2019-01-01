Huttig Building Products Inc is involved in the distribution of millwork, building materials and wood products used in residential construction, home improvement and remodeling and repair work. The company's products fall into three categories: Millwork, including doors, windows, moulding, stair parts and columns; General building products, including connectors, fasteners, composite decking, house wrap, roofing products, and insulation; and Wood products including engineered wood products, such as flooring systems, as well as wood panels and lumber. It generates most of its revenues through the sale of building and millwork products.