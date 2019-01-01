Howard Bancorp Inc is a diversified financial services company. The company segmented its operating activities into one reportable segment, Community Banking. It provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance through banking branches, the internet and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals and other consumers located primarily in the Greater Baltimore Metropolitan Area. The company's primary market focus is on making loans to and gathering deposits from small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and high-net-worth individuals.