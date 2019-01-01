QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.86 - 1.21
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
742.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HBM Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HBM Holdings (HBMHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HBM Holdings (OTCPK: HBMHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HBM Holdings's (HBMHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HBM Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for HBM Holdings (HBMHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HBM Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for HBM Holdings (HBMHF)?

A

The stock price for HBM Holdings (OTCPK: HBMHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HBM Holdings (HBMHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HBM Holdings.

Q

When is HBM Holdings (OTCPK:HBMHF) reporting earnings?

A

HBM Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HBM Holdings (HBMHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HBM Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does HBM Holdings (HBMHF) operate in?

A

HBM Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.