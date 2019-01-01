Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd is a provider of advertisement and content production services and operates a mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment business in China. Through its CHEERS App, the company allows its users to access its online store (e-Mall), video content, live streaming, and online games. The company mainly offers and generates revenue from the copyright licensing of self-produced content, advertising, and customized content production and others. It has two operating segments, namely Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses.