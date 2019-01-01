QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
9.88 - 9.89
Vol / Avg.
511.3K/30.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.67 - 10.1
Mkt Cap
319.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.89
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
32.3M
Outstanding
Global Synergy Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Global Synergy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Synergy (GSAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Synergy (NASDAQ: GSAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Synergy's (GSAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Synergy.

Q

What is the target price for Global Synergy (GSAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Synergy

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Synergy (GSAQ)?

A

The stock price for Global Synergy (NASDAQ: GSAQ) is $9.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Synergy (GSAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Synergy.

Q

When is Global Synergy (NASDAQ:GSAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Global Synergy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Synergy (GSAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Synergy.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Synergy (GSAQ) operate in?

A

Global Synergy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.