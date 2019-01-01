QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.6 - 9.07
Vol / Avg.
168.3K/250.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.59 - 34
Mkt Cap
505.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.78
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
58.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:19AM
Benzinga - Dec 11, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 4:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 1:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:52PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 12:01PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 7:49AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 6:03AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Graphite Bio Inc is a clinical-stage gene-editing company harnessing gene integration to develop a new class of therapies to cure serious and life-threatening diseases. Its gene-editing platform allows to precisely correct mutations, replace entire disease-causing genes with normal genes, or insert new genes into predetermined, safe locations.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Graphite Bio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Graphite Bio (GRPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ: GRPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Graphite Bio's (GRPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Graphite Bio (GRPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Graphite Bio (NASDAQ: GRPH) was reported by RBC Capital on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting GRPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.29% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Graphite Bio (GRPH)?

A

The stock price for Graphite Bio (NASDAQ: GRPH) is $8.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Graphite Bio (GRPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Graphite Bio.

Q

When is Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) reporting earnings?

A

Graphite Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Graphite Bio (GRPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Graphite Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Graphite Bio (GRPH) operate in?

A

Graphite Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.