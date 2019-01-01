QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector. It retails and wholesales nutritional, medicinal and body care products in the hemp and botanical industry, including nutritional supplements and sports wellness. Its brands include Original Hollywood Hemp, Green Foods, and Green Cures Spirits which are sold through its e-commerce sites, originalhollywoodhemp.com, and other third-party e-commerce sites.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Green Cures & Botanical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Cures & Botanical (GRCU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Cures & Botanical (OTCPK: GRCU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Cures & Botanical's (GRCU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Cures & Botanical.

Q

What is the target price for Green Cures & Botanical (GRCU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green Cures & Botanical

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Cures & Botanical (GRCU)?

A

The stock price for Green Cures & Botanical (OTCPK: GRCU) is $0.0011 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Cures & Botanical (GRCU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Cures & Botanical.

Q

When is Green Cures & Botanical (OTCPK:GRCU) reporting earnings?

A

Green Cures & Botanical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Cures & Botanical (GRCU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Cures & Botanical.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Cures & Botanical (GRCU) operate in?

A

Green Cures & Botanical is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.